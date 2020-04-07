Business Briefs: Delta cuts most Atlanta flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Delta Air Lines is making large cuts in flying at its hubs, including a 60% reduction in flights at its largest hub in Atlanta.

Atlanta-based Delta, like other airlines, has cut the vast majority of its flights in New York, a hot spot for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and a city where Delta has a domestic hub at LaGuardia Airport and an international hub at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Delta has cut service at LaGuardia by more than 90% in April and at JFK by more than 80%.

And amid international "do not travel advisories," border closures and restrictions, Delta has made some of its biggest cuts to international flying, suspending dozens of routes to cities across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada.

With the cuts, Delta is operating only about 20 international routes in April, including just a handful from Atlanta — to Amsterdam, Toronto, Mexico City and Cancun, Mexico.

Overall, Delta is cutting flights 80% this month and said it expects its second-quarter revenue to be down 90%.

Auto insurers rebate premiums during crisis

Allstate announced Monday that it will return $600 million in auto insurance premiums to customers because fewer motorists are on the road as a result of the new coronavirus.

The insurer will offer a "shelter-in-place payback" to its Allstate, Esurance and Encompass customers. Most policyholders will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May.

State Farm is also considering a rebate plan.

"We are closely monitoring our automobile insurance loss and are considering how best to take this into account and return value to our auto insurance policyholders," State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer said in an emailed statement. "We expect a decision in this regard by the end of the week."

Nissan, Honda layoff thousands of workers

Nissan said Tuesday it is furloughing about 10,000 workers as it extends a production suspension until at least April 27. The workers won't be paid during the extension, a change from a shutdown in March when workers got their normal paychecks.

Meanwhile, Honda will stop paying its roughly 14,400 production workers in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina as it extends a production shutdown through May 1. Workers are getting health insurance and other benefits.

UPS flies in PPE equipment

UPS has launched a two-week operation to run 25 cargo flights carrying masks, gloves, surgical gowns and other equipment for the health care industry under the federal government's Project Airbridge.

The airlift of shipments from China, Malaysia, Honduras and other countries is an initiative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and companies including health care distributors. UPS planes and other aircraft will ship 3 million pounds of medical goods to hospitals and COVID-19 hot spots in the United States.

The Sandy Springs, Georgia-based shipping giant said it opened a new 450,000-square-foot UPS health care facility in Louisville, Kentucky, near its air hub, with space for FEMA. The massive UPS air cargo operation allows overnight delivery to anywhere in the country.