Dollar General to add 50,000 workers in response to COVID-19

As the heightened demand for household essentials continues across the country in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, a Tennessee-based retailer said today it plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

Dollar General, which has more than 20 stores in the metropolitan Chattanooga area and 16,300 stores nationwide, said most of the new jobs will be temporary to help handle the surge in demand for many of the household products and food items Americans are consuming more of at home as schools, restaurants, stores and many businesses shut down their operations to limit the spread of the virus.

"We believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option," Kathy Reardon, Dollar General's senior vice president and chief people officer, said in statement today. "The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times."

Dollar General's announcement is similar to those of other major retailers of food and other staples operating in the Chattanooga area. Food City is adding 2,500 jobs in its 4-state region and Walmart plans to add 150,000 workers, including 4,200 in Tennessee, by the end of May.

Dollar General, which is headquarterd in Goodlettsville, Tennessee just north of Nashville, has grown into one of the country's biggest discount retailers with stores within five miles of 75 percent of the American population. In the past five years alone, Dollar General has added approximately 35,000 net new jobs, growing its workforce from 105,000 employees in February 2015 to more than 143,000 current employees.

"We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of serving others," Reardon said.

Persons may apply and find out more online.