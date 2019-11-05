Georgia man arrested in Alabama after reporting someone stole his weed

A Georgia man was booked for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia after he called authorities in DeKalb County, Alabama, to report that someone stole his marijuana, according to a statement.

Describing the call as "unusual," DeKalb County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tyler Pruett said 21-year-old Dante Michael Bellamoli called 911 last Friday to report the theft of his weed so dispatchers transferred the call to the sheriff's office. County narcotics officers and Mentone police responded to the town of Mentone to assist on the call.

"Upon further investigation, the individual reporting the stolen marijuana was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia," Pruett states.

Bellamoli was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show. Jail records show he has since been released.

"While it is very uncommon for someone to call dispatch about their missing marijuana, our dispatchers field all manner of calls, from cows in the roadway to extremely serious incidents and emergencies," Sheriff Nick Welden said in the statement, describing dispatchers as authorities' "eyes and ears."

"It probably wasn't the best decision for this individual to choose to report stolen marijuana, but we were happy to investigate it for him," Welden said.