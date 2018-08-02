Chattanooga, TN 75° View Live Radar Thu H 84° L 63° Fri H 86° L 65° Sat H 87° L 68° Weather Sponsored By:

Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

Published Aug. 21 2018

Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared from her small...

Pope: No effort spared to fight abuse, but offers no details

Published Aug. 20 2018

Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the world Monday condemning the crime of priestly sexual abuse and its...

Pennsylvania bishop reads part of grand jury report at Mass

Published Aug. 17 2018

A Pennsylvania bishop named in a grand jury report on rampant sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy says he has...

Manafort judge says he's received threats, won't name jurors

Published Aug. 17 2018

The judge in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's fraud trial refused Friday to release the names of jurors, saying...

Colorado man who lamented his family's disappearance arrested in deaths

Published Aug. 16 2018

After his pregnant wife and two daughters disappeared, Christopher Watts stood on his porch in Colorado and lamented to reporters...

Washington cardinal entangled in two sex-abuse scandals

Published Aug. 16 2018

Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Washington, is facing a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation...

Parkland students start school year with tightened security

Published Aug. 15 2018

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to a more secure campus on Wednesday as they began their first...

White House called toxins contamination 'PR nightmare'

Published Aug. 14 2018

Lauren Woeher wonders if her 16-month-old daughter has been harmed by tap water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds used in...

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

Published Aug. 13 2018

Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism is unwelcome in the United States gathered in a park...

FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages

Published Aug. 13 2018

The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation over text messages...

Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race

Published Aug. 10 2018

Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham is disavowing the support of white nationalists and claims her views about the nation's demographic...

Yemen's Shiite rebels welcome U.N. call for Saudi strike probe

Published Aug. 10 2018

Yemen's Shiite rebels on Friday backed a U.N. call for a probe into a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the country's...

Florida high school massacre relatives want school board ousted

Published Aug. 9 2018

The parents and spouses of the Florida high school massacre's victims called Thursday for the ouster of their county's school...

Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as U.S. citizens

Published Aug. 9 2018

First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens.

Vice President Mike Pence outlines U.S. Space Force plan for 'next battlefield'

Published Aug. 9 2018

Pointing to growing threats and competition from Russia and China, the White House on Thursday announced ambitious plans to create...

Gates, star witness against Manafort, concludes testimony

Published Aug. 8 2018

Paul Manafort's protégé wrapped up his testimony Wednesday after implicating the former Trump campaign chairman and himself in financial crimes...

Rick Gates describes funneling millions through Cyprus accounts

Published Aug. 7 2018

Paul Manafort's longtime deputy told jurors Tuesday how he spent years disguising millions of dollars in foreign income as loans...

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

Published Aug. 7 2018

Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that skips the most important ingredient - fluoride - and...

Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire

Published Aug. 2 2018

Carol Smith and her family walked into their hillside neighborhood Thursday to find her home reduced to mangled metal and...

Man who swiped shark says he's 'activist, not a criminal' [video]

Published Aug. 2 2018

The man accused of swiping a shark from a Texas aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about...

UPDATE: Officials say there was no active shooter at Air Force base in Ohio despite reports

Published Aug. 2 2018

Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the...

Follow the money: Bookkeepers to testify in Manafort trial

Published Aug. 2 2018

Prosecutors are asking jurors Thursday to follow the money in the Paul Manafort trial, a trail they say shows that...

Deadly riots rock Zimbabwe's capital as vote results delayed

Published Aug. 1 2018

Soldiers and police fired live rounds, water cannons and tear gas at furious protesters who threw rocks and burned vehicles...