National General

Police find body believed to be Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts Published Aug. 21 2018 Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared from her small...

Pope: No effort spared to fight abuse, but offers no details Published Aug. 20 2018 Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the world Monday condemning the crime of priestly sexual abuse and its...

Pennsylvania bishop reads part of grand jury report at Mass Published Aug. 17 2018 A Pennsylvania bishop named in a grand jury report on rampant sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy says he has...

Manafort judge says he's received threats, won't name jurors Published Aug. 17 2018 The judge in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's fraud trial refused Friday to release the names of jurors, saying...

Colorado man who lamented his family's disappearance arrested in deaths Published Aug. 16 2018 After his pregnant wife and two daughters disappeared, Christopher Watts stood on his porch in Colorado and lamented to reporters...

Washington cardinal entangled in two sex-abuse scandals Published Aug. 16 2018 Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Washington, is facing a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation...

Parkland students start school year with tightened security Published Aug. 15 2018 Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to a more secure campus on Wednesday as they began their first...

White House called toxins contamination 'PR nightmare' Published Aug. 14 2018 Lauren Woeher wonders if her 16-month-old daughter has been harmed by tap water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds used in...

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests Published Aug. 13 2018 Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism is unwelcome in the United States gathered in a park...

FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages Published Aug. 13 2018 The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation over text messages...

Fox's Laura Ingraham: I wasn't talking about race Published Aug. 10 2018 Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham is disavowing the support of white nationalists and claims her views about the nation's demographic...

Yemen's Shiite rebels welcome U.N. call for Saudi strike probe Published Aug. 10 2018 Yemen's Shiite rebels on Friday backed a U.N. call for a probe into a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the country's...

Florida high school massacre relatives want school board ousted Published Aug. 9 2018 The parents and spouses of the Florida high school massacre's victims called Thursday for the ouster of their county's school...

Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as U.S. citizens Published Aug. 9 2018 First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens.

Vice President Mike Pence outlines U.S. Space Force plan for 'next battlefield' Published Aug. 9 2018 Pointing to growing threats and competition from Russia and China, the White House on Thursday announced ambitious plans to create...

Gates, star witness against Manafort, concludes testimony Published Aug. 8 2018 Paul Manafort's protégé wrapped up his testimony Wednesday after implicating the former Trump campaign chairman and himself in financial crimes...

Rick Gates describes funneling millions through Cyprus accounts Published Aug. 7 2018 Paul Manafort's longtime deputy told jurors Tuesday how he spent years disguising millions of dollars in foreign income as loans...

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste Published Aug. 7 2018 Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that skips the most important ingredient - fluoride - and...

Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire Published Aug. 2 2018 Carol Smith and her family walked into their hillside neighborhood Thursday to find her home reduced to mangled metal and...

Man who swiped shark says he's 'activist, not a criminal' [video] Published Aug. 2 2018 The man accused of swiping a shark from a Texas aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about...

UPDATE: Officials say there was no active shooter at Air Force base in Ohio despite reports Published Aug. 2 2018 Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the...

Follow the money: Bookkeepers to testify in Manafort trial Published Aug. 2 2018 Prosecutors are asking jurors Thursday to follow the money in the Paul Manafort trial, a trail they say shows that...