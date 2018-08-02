Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared from her small...
Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the world Monday condemning the crime of priestly sexual abuse and its...
A Pennsylvania bishop named in a grand jury report on rampant sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy says he has...
The judge in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's fraud trial refused Friday to release the names of jurors, saying...
After his pregnant wife and two daughters disappeared, Christopher Watts stood on his porch in Colorado and lamented to reporters...
Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Washington, is facing a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation...
Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to a more secure campus on Wednesday as they began their first...
Lauren Woeher wonders if her 16-month-old daughter has been harmed by tap water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds used in...
Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism is unwelcome in the United States gathered in a park...
The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation over text messages...
Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham is disavowing the support of white nationalists and claims her views about the nation's demographic...
Yemen's Shiite rebels on Friday backed a U.N. call for a probe into a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the country's...
The parents and spouses of the Florida high school massacre's victims called Thursday for the ouster of their county's school...
First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens.
Pointing to growing threats and competition from Russia and China, the White House on Thursday announced ambitious plans to create...
Paul Manafort's protégé wrapped up his testimony Wednesday after implicating the former Trump campaign chairman and himself in financial crimes...
Paul Manafort's longtime deputy told jurors Tuesday how he spent years disguising millions of dollars in foreign income as loans...
Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that skips the most important ingredient - fluoride - and...
Carol Smith and her family walked into their hillside neighborhood Thursday to find her home reduced to mangled metal and...
The man accused of swiping a shark from a Texas aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about...
Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the...
Prosecutors are asking jurors Thursday to follow the money in the Paul Manafort trial, a trail they say shows that...
Soldiers and police fired live rounds, water cannons and tear gas at furious protesters who threw rocks and burned vehicles...