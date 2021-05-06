Lookouts win one, lose one vs. Trash Pandas

LOOKOUTS 6-7, TRASH PANDAS 3-10

Thursday's recap: Nick Lodolo, the No. 1 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization, looked the part in his Double-A debut, racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing just two in five scoreless innings as Chattanooga captured the first seven-inning game against Rocket City.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander entered Thursday having just made two Single-A starts, with those taking place in 2019.

"He has a polished arm and has been everything we could have asked for and more when our scouting group brought him on," Reds player development director Eric Lee said. "He is someone we have full confidence in."

Jose Garcia's two-run home run to right field and Yoel Yanqui's solo homer to right staked the Lookouts to a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

In the second game, the Lookouts built a 7-0 lead through four innings before the Trash Pandas rallied with three runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth.

Next up: Game four of a six-game series at AT&T Field is at 7:15 p.m. Friday.