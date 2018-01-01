Politics

Microsoft uncovers more Russian hacking ahead of midterms Published Aug. 21 2018 Microsoft has uncovered new Russian hacking efforts targeting U.S. political groups ahead of the midterm elections.

Jury finds Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges; mistrial declared on 10 others Published Aug. 21 2018 Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme Published Aug. 21 2018 Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer," pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying...

Gov. Bill Haslam announces six-stop listening tour to improve TNReady testing Published Aug. 21 2018 Gov. Bill Haslam on Tuesday announced a six-stop statewide tour to discuss with students, teachers and administrators how TNReady testing...

Army reinstates at least 36 discharged immigrants Published Aug. 20 2018 At least three dozen immigrant recruits who were booted from the U.S. Army after enlisting with a promised pathway to...

Appeals court affirms that Hamilton County Schools violated federal special education laws Published Aug. 20 2018 For the last five years, Luka Hyde's family has argued in multiple federal courts that their 15-year-old son should have...

AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen Published Aug. 20 2018 Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, could be charged before the end of the month with bank fraud...

Trump ready to ease rules on coal-fired power plants Published Aug. 20 2018 The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts to slow global warming,...

2 detained after shots are fired at U.S. Embassy in Turkey Published Aug. 20 2018 Shots were fired from a moving car at the U.S. Embassy in Turkey before dawn Monday, an attack that...

Trump dares Brennan to sue because his clearance was revoked Published Aug. 20 2018 President Donald Trump on Monday dared former CIA Director John Brennan to take legal action to try to prevent him...

A deeper look at Hamilton County's TVAAS scores Published Aug. 19 2018 Overall, Hamilton County schools are meeting expectations when it comes to student growth and performance, according to data released last...

Plan would move small Georgia police department to school campus Published Aug. 19 2018 What's tougher than putting a police officer on campus? Putting all your police officers on campus.

Bredesen wants TVA mission expanded to provide rural broadband service Published Aug. 17 2018 Nearly a century after the Tennessee Valley Authority was created to help bring electricity to an impoverished rural Appalachia, a...

Alderman Paul West wants fire chief removed in Jasper, Tennessee Published Aug. 17 2018 Jasper Alderman Paul West has made a habit of periodically and publicly criticizing fire Chief Chris Rector and his job...

Former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp to speak at First Amendment dinner Published Aug. 17 2018 Former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp will be the speaker at this year's First Amendment dinner hosted by the Jewish Federation...

Trump blames DC, as military parade plans unravel over costs Published Aug. 17 2018 The cancellation of President Donald Trump's Veterans Day parade came swiftly when senior White House and Pentagon leaders saw the...

U.S. ends Syria stabilization funding, cites more allied cash Published Aug. 17 2018 The Trump administration is ending funding for Syria stabilization projects as it moves to extricate the U.S. from the conflict,...

New York Gov. Cuomo on his 'inartful' remark: 'Of course America is great' Published Aug. 17 2018 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he was "inartful" when he said earlier in the week that America...

Trump calls Manafort a 'good person,' as jury deliberates Published Aug. 17 2018 President Donald Trump on Friday defended Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling him a...

Former U.S. security leaders blast Trump for yanking clearance Published Aug. 17 2018 Former U.S. security officials issued scathing rebukes to President Donald Trump on Thursday, admonishing him for yanking former CIA chief...

Hamilton County Commission delays vote on magistrates' unused vacation pay mistake Published Aug. 16 2018 Hamilton County commissioners this week put off a vote on whether to try and recover more than $30,000 wrongfully paid...

$92 million new estimate for Trump military parade is big increase Published Aug. 16 2018 The Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump would cost about $92 million, U.S. officials said Thursday,...