Microsoft has uncovered new Russian hacking efforts targeting U.S. political groups ahead of the midterm elections.
Paul Manafort, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer," pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying...
Gov. Bill Haslam on Tuesday announced a six-stop statewide tour to discuss with students, teachers and administrators how TNReady testing...
At least three dozen immigrant recruits who were booted from the U.S. Army after enlisting with a promised pathway to...
For the last five years, Luka Hyde's family has argued in multiple federal courts that their 15-year-old son should have...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, could be charged before the end of the month with bank fraud...
The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts to slow global warming,...
Shots were fired from a moving car at the U.S. Embassy in Turkey before dawn Monday, an attack that...
President Donald Trump on Monday dared former CIA Director John Brennan to take legal action to try to prevent him...
Overall, Hamilton County schools are meeting expectations when it comes to student growth and performance, according to data released last...
What's tougher than putting a police officer on campus? Putting all your police officers on campus.
Nearly a century after the Tennessee Valley Authority was created to help bring electricity to an impoverished rural Appalachia, a...
Jasper Alderman Paul West has made a habit of periodically and publicly criticizing fire Chief Chris Rector and his job...
Former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp will be the speaker at this year's First Amendment dinner hosted by the Jewish Federation...
The cancellation of President Donald Trump's Veterans Day parade came swiftly when senior White House and Pentagon leaders saw the...
The Trump administration is ending funding for Syria stabilization projects as it moves to extricate the U.S. from the conflict,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he was "inartful" when he said earlier in the week that America...
President Donald Trump on Friday defended Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling him a...
Former U.S. security officials issued scathing rebukes to President Donald Trump on Thursday, admonishing him for yanking former CIA chief...
Hamilton County commissioners this week put off a vote on whether to try and recover more than $30,000 wrongfully paid...
The Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump would cost about $92 million, U.S. officials said Thursday,...
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has endorsed Democrat Karl Dean for Tennessee governor.